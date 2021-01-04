Jesy Nelson Poses In Skimpy Bralette For Cryptic Post

The former girlband star wowed in a new photo.

Jesy Nelson returned to Instagram for her first post of 2021 this week with a sizzling new photo of herself, after hitting the headlines last month for quitting Little Mix. Posted on January 4, the image captured the British singer in a skimpy white bralette alongside a cryptic caption.

The 29-year-old “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker posed in the corner in front of a white wall and flashed her tanned décolletage in the low-cut number.

She revealed her impressive abs and placed her thumb in the pocket of her camouflage-print pants. The waistband was pulled up in line with her navel, and she showed off her long manicure. The pants featured two labels on the left leg, and she paired them with white pointed-toe heels.

Jesy revealed multiple tattoos on her bare arms, including a large rose and skull on her left forearm.

The star had her highlighted hair in gorgeous, voluminous curls which cascaded over her shoulder. She gave the camera a sultry look with her plump lips slightly apart. Jesy accessorized with several choker necklaces and rings on both hands.

Though she seemed to be dressed up to go somewhere, Jesy kept things cryptic in the caption with nothing but a lion emoji and a tag for her hairstylist, Chris Southern. The U.K. is currently under tight restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic which limits in-person socializing, suggesting she may have been dressed up for work purposes.

The comments section was flooded with praise.

“Our fighter, our queen,” one person wrote with a red heart and sparkle emoji.

“My jaw is on the floor,” a second fan commented with a heart eye face.

“It’s amazing to see you embracing your natural hair baring in mind how insecure u where about it,” another user added.

“You are such a goddess,” a fourth comment read.

The upload proved an instant hit. It amassed more than 482,000 likes and close to 10,000 comments in less than two hours.

It was the third upload to her Instagram grid since she announced in December, in a post that can be seen here, that she had left the British girl band to focus on her mental health.

Just a few weeks before her departure, Jesy shared a stunning photo that showed her posing in an all-gold ensemble during what seemed to be a project for the group.

Jesy wowed in a shiny gold top and matching skirt with two thigh-high slits as she posed in front of a plain black background.