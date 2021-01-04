Sara Underwood Goes Braless Under A Tight Mini Dress & Declares Hatred For Bras

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of snaps taken on a breathtaking beach.

In the first shot, Sara stood on a rock formation, with several other larger rocks surrounding her, including a few in the water. Waves crashed against the shore of the pristine sandy beach, and the water stretched out to the horizon in a gorgeous shade of blue.

In the middle of it all was Sara, who looked stunning in an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her page many times before. She tagged the label in the caption of the post, naming the specific pieces she was wearing in case her audience was interested in picking any of them up for themselves.

The garment had a simple yet sexy silhouette. Long sleeves covered Sara’s slender arms, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets. The piece nipped in at her waist before hugging her shapely hips, the hem hitting just an inch or two down her thighs.

She was barefoot in the shot, and wore her blond locks in a loose, effortless style. She finished off the ensemble with a tan fedora atop her silky tresses, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance as she played with her hair.

The second image was taken from a closer perspective, showing off more of Sara’s stunning features as well as her bombshell curves. She went braless underneath the garment, and in the second image, she rested one hand underneath her breasts, across her stomach, while she adjusted the brim of her hat with the other hand. A radiant smile crossed her face and she kept her gaze lowered as she posed for the image.

Sara finished off the update with a picture of just the beach she was at, and paired the trio of snaps with a long caption discussing how she disliked wearing bras and wasn’t willing to keep editing her photos to hide that.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 67,500 likes as well as 736 comments in 17 hours.

“Beautiful babe!! Down with bras,” one fan wrote.

“No need to edit, we don’t mind,” another follower chimed in, referencing Sara’s caption.

“How do you pick out the best places to go,” a third fan remarked, loving the beautiful location.

“That dress is sensational on you,” another added.

