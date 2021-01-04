Ashley Alexiss Looks Radiant In A Cozy Sweater With A Black Bra Underneath

Buxom beauty Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap taken outdoors in which she showed off her flawless features. Ashley tagged various individuals involved with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the image, and also tagged the magazine in the caption.

She showed off her voluptuous figure in a cozy oversized sweater that draped beautifully over her curvaceous body. The garment was a beige hue, and crafted from a knitted fabric with an eye-catching texture. Ribbed cuffs encircled her wrists, and a ribbed band stretched horizontally along the hem of the sweater, which appeared to be a cropped length.

The oversized fit meant that the material draped over Ashley’s curves rather than clinging to them too tightly, and one side of the piece had fallen down her arm, leaving her shoulder bare. The slip also exposed a thick black strap and a portion of her bra, adding to the intimate vibe of the shot.

She paired the top with what appeared to be form-fitting leggings that hugged her voluptuous thighs. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of small stud earrings as well as her wedding ring, which glinted out from underneath her cuff.

Ashley’s long blond locks were swept up in a sleek high bun that gave the ensemble an elegant vibe, and put all the attention on her flawless features.

She posed with one hand resting on her leg and the other stretched up, her forearm pressed against her cheek and forehead and her hand atop her sleek bun. A huge smile graced her features and she had her eyes closed as she basked in the fresh air. She paired the stunning shot with a motivational caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 10,300 likes within 15 hours of going live. It also received 83 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“Where can I get that sweater?” one fan asked, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving Ashley’s look.

“This is the best picture I’ve seen of you yet,” another follower chimed in.

“Absolutely amazing,” a third fan commented.

“So gorgeous,” another remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a steamy snap taken while she was abroad on vacation. She rocked a tiny yellow polka dot bikini with black details, and the sexy two-piece swimsuit showcased her hourglass shape to perfection. Her long blond locks cascaded down her chest in an effortless look, and she raised both hands above her head, flaunting her figure as she gazed seductively at the camera.