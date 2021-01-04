Molly-Mae Hague Looks Stunning In Leather Pants For Elevator Selfies

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Love Island contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a comfy number for her most recent post.

Hague — who recently paid a visit to the Maldives — stunned in a gray hoodie that featured black bold text in capital letters across the front. The item of clothing was loose-fitted and appeared to be tucked into her black leather pants. Hague wrapped a small black handbag around her shoulder that had chain straps. She rocked short acrylic nails that were decorated with a pattern. Hague accessorized with rings and small hoop earrings while styling her long, wavy blond locks down and pushed over her right shoulder.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie in the mirror inside an elevator. The influencer was captured from the thighs-up and placed one hand on her hip. Hague gazed into the screen of her phone and parted her lips slightly.

In the next slide, she raised one hand to the side of her hair and stared at her reflection in the mirror. Hague tilted her head to the right and sported a mouth-open expression.

As seen on Hague’s YouTube channel, she was gifted a new Chanel handbag from her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, for Christmas that looks identical to the one within these selfies.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 381,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“Loving your more natural look especially the lips. Luscious x,” one user wrote.

“Wow can’t deal with how gorgeous you are,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are just incredible! I love the color of this hoodie! I’m obsessed,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re the prettiest ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Hague made quite the impression on her loyal social media audience when she posed in a matching khaki green swimsuit in the Maldives. The YouTuber was snapped in the middle of the sea in front of a beautiful clear blue sky with a few clouds. She stood in front of a hammock that was tied up around two trees and appeared soaking wet. Hague rested her locks over her left shoulder and painted her short nails with a coat of polish. She accessorized with numerous rings and bracelets on her right wrist.