Amelia Gray Hamlin Slays In A Black Bikini While Getting ‘Comfy’ On ‘Hard Stone’

Amelia is vacationing with Scott Disick.

Amelia Gray Hamlin made a rugged lounging location look “comfy” while rocking revealing swimwear for a photo op. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a vacation pic with her 731,000 followers, and her decision to recline on a rough and rocky surface paid off in the form of more than 22,000 likes.

Until recently, Amelia was probably best known for being the gorgeous daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and L.A. Law actor Harry Hamlin. However, the 19-year-old model is now attracting attention for being romantically linked to 37-year-old Scott Disick of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame. As reported by The Inquisitr, Amelia was recruited by one of his costars, Kim Kardashian, to model her SKIMS shapewear a few months ago.

The Daily Mail recently shared photos of Amelia and Scott ringing in the New Year together while enjoying a tropical getaway in Mexico. The beach-ready ensemble that she was pictured wearing in her latest Instagram post was the same one that she had on in the paparazzi pics of her and Scott.

In the solo snapshot, she was pictured lying on her side near the edge of a pool. Steps constructed out of stacked slabs of flagstone led up to the similarly stony ledge, which was more than wide enough to accommodate Amelia’s petite body.

The influencer rocked a classic black string bikini top that showcased her perky cleavage. Her matching bottoms had a flattering V-shaped cut with solid sides. The bathing suit displayed her toned tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

She styled the swimsuit with a few accessories, including a pair of brown wayfarer sunglasses. Around her head, the brunette wore a white patterned scarf that kept her long hair back behind her ears. Her jewelry consisted of a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a white puka shell necklace.

Even though she posed on an uneven surface, Amelia didn’t look uncomfortable at all as she propped her head up on her right hand and stretched her shapely stems out. If she turned around, she would have a view of the silvery surface of an infinity pool and what lay beyond it: succulent plants, a low hill covered with scrubby vegetation, and the sparkling sea. A blue sky with wispy clouds floating by filled up the rest of the striking image.

Amelia’s followers seemed to be pleased that she braved the “hard stone” for her seaside photoshoot.

“Luscious and scrumptious!” read one response to her post.

“You look so stunning! Healthy and glowing and gorgeous,” another wrote in the comments section.

“You’re perfect,” read a third message.

A few fans also begged Amelia to share a photo of her rumored boyfriend.

“Give us a sneak peek of the lord, we love him,” commented one admirer.