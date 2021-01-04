‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Lays With Legs Open In Tiny Black Bikini

Derynn Paige, a star of MTV’s A Double Shot at Love showed off her gorgeous body in a tiny black bikini for a new Instagram share. She lay down on a lounge chair with her legs open as she enjoyed the sunshine in a new share that her 296,000 followers clicked the “like” button on over 17,000 times thus far.

The reality television star, who shared the small screen alongside Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons, shared the snap with a caption that alluded to how she was enjoying the new year.

The image was tagged as being snapped in Ft. Lauderdale Beach, Florida.

Derynn lay on top of a white lounge chair with a tan cushion. It was placed in an area at a resort that surrounded a pool. The deep blue water of the outdoor area was seen in the right-hand corner of the pic.

Her tanned and toned body was featured prominently as she showed off her shape in a tiny black swimwear set. A triangle top had cups that were pushed to the sides to show off her cleavage. The bottom of the suit featured a peek-a-boo cutout around her stomach. It had high-cut sides that allowed her legs to appear even longer.

Derynn extended her arms above her head for the pic. Her dark tresses were pulled into a loose ponytail which fanned out behind her on the top of the seat. Derynn’s eyes were covered by oversized, black sunglasses as she faced the rays of warm Florida sunshine.

Her legs were parted and one was bent at the knee while the other was extended downward. She displayed a pretty pedicure that featured white nail polish.

Behind the lovely reality television star, and owner of a lingerie brand named Goddess of Easton were several colorful tiled outdoor tables that were surrounded by small benches. The tops of the umbrellas were stripes of ocean blue and white.

Derynn’s Double Shot love interest, Ricky Rogers, clicked the “like” button and co-star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz called her pal a “babe.”

Other followers also shared their appreciation for the sensational and sexy pic.

“You look awesome,” wrote one fan.

“Wowser,” exclaimed a second follower.

“That suit though, and your body is insane. Totally gorgeous,” penned a third Instagram user of the sultry photograph.

Other followers used emoji as their commentary. They favored red hearts, smiley and devil faces as well as yellow stars.