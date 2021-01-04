Saffron Barker Rocks Crop Top With Leather Pants For Outdoor Stroll

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her attire via the social media platform and opted for a matching number for her most recent post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a sleeveless black crop top that featured a halterneck. The item of clothing appeared to be fairly tight-fitted and displayed her midriff. Barker teamed the look with high-waisted leather pants of the same color that were loose around the bottom. She wore white sneakers and accessorized with a black rucksack, a bracelet, rings, hoop earrings, a pair of black shades, and a necklace. Barker painted her nails with a coat of red polish and styled half her wavy blond hair in a bun, leaving the rest down.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe outdoors on a pathway. Barker held her bag in front of her while placing her hands in her pockets. She tilted her head to the left slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Barker was snapped walking from behind, which helped showcase her outfit from another angle. She placed her bag on her back and looked fixated on something in front of her.

In the tags, Barker credited designers Dior and Prada and fashion brand Pretty Little Thing for her attire and accessories.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“HOW IS SOMEONE THIS GOOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“those trousers are everything, u look amazing,” another person shared.

“wow babe you look absolutely gorgeous and look absolutely stunning, you are well beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow you’re beauty is literally UNREAL angel,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience for her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a silky brown top that was incredibly low-cut at the front and showed off her lace bra underneath. Barker paired the ensemble with high-waisted brown skintight leather pants that came down to her ankles and high heels that showed off her pedicured toes. She wore a beige bag with white fluffy detailing and accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant.