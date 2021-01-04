Gwen Stefani Reunites With Harajuku Girls Wearing Bra Top, Tiny Daisy Dukes, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots

For Gwen Stefani's "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" video, she reunited with two of the Harajuku Girls, who were considered her main inspiration for her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music Baby.

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The singer released the music video for her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” and was seen reuniting with two of the Harajuku Girls, who were considered her main inspiration for her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music Baby. Stefani shared a fun snapshot of the trio from the video to the social media platform to promote the song.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker stunned in a black bra top that had large tassels hanging off. The item of clothing was tied around her neck and displayed her decolletage and midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a matching belt and high-waisted denim shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Stefani rocked black fishnet tights and sported her look with thigh-high boots of the same color. She tied back her platinum blond hair in one of her signature ponytails and accessorized herself with rings, bracelets, and earrings. Stefani wrapped herself in an unbuttoned plaid shirt and black jacket with silver studs going down the sleeve.

The Harajuku Girls matched in short yellow dresses with a gold key pattern all over. They wore a short-sleeved white garment underneath and fingerless gloves. The duo opted for blond wigs with a full fringe.

As seen in Stefani’s 2006 “Wind It Up” video, which can be watched on YouTube, the Harajuku Girls wore what is seemingly the exact same attire.

In the photo, Stefani stood in between the Harajuku Girls and was captured in front of a number of extras who were all dressed up on set. The trio all flashed a smile directly at the camera lens. On the right, one of the Harajuku Girls threw up a peace sign with both hands while the other placed their hands on their hips.

In the tags, Stefani credited the photographer Lindsey Byrnes.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 65,200 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.9 million followers.

“We all need your secrets as to how you look so amazing!!!!” one user wrote.

“OMG… you are still the prettiest and coolest girl around!” another person shared.

“Love how you recreated all your looks… another great Gwen Stefani song,” remarked a third fan.

“Literally my childhood summed up in 4mins! What a queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani premiered the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” video on January 1. To date, it has already been watched more than 1.6 million times on YouTube.