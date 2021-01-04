Tammy Hembrow Gets Soaking Wet In Thong Bikini To Bring ‘Blessings’

Tammy skirt turned see through as she hit the water.

Tammy Hembrow gave fans a look at her beach trip over the weekend as she posed in a thong bikini. The Instagram model wowed in two photos posted to her account on December 3 as she enjoyed a cloudy day at the coast with her adorable family.

In the first photo, the 26-year-old social media influencer paddled barefoot in the shallow water while holding hands with her children, son Wolf and daughter Saskia, as they walked towards a rocky cliff side. Tammy stood in the middle and showed off her jaw dropping curves in a white string bikini top that tied around her back and neck while her long, wet hair cascaded down her back.

Though Tammy stayed covered on her bottom half, she didn’t leave much to the imagination. She wore a long, white cover-up skirt that stretched past her knees and turned see through after it got wet, revealing her barely there bottoms.

In the second photo, Tammy gave her 11.9 million followers a better look at her swim attire as she stood closer to the camera while walking on the dried coral covered beach. Her translucent skirt clung to her curves and highlighted her slim waist as she flashed her tanned skin.

While her daughter played in the water behind her, Tammy closed her eyes and appeared to flip her hair back as she pushed it away from her face, giving a peek at her tattoo on her left bicep. She accessorized with hair ties on her right wrist and small, dangling earrings.

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

“Queen of all queens Tammy,” one person commented.

“Three beach babes they’re so blessed you’re their momma!!!!!,” another wrote with a white heart emoji.

“Hot mamaaaaa,” a third comment read with three fire emoji.

“Omg yasss,” a fourth wrote with a fire and heart eye emoji.

The upload amassed more than 191,000 likes and received over 380 comments in less than 15 hours, proving popular with her followers.

This certainly isn’t the first time Tammy has revealed her bikini body on Instagram or got her kids in on the action.

Last week, she posted two photos of herself in a very revealing black two-piece as she posed beside a swimming pool with her daughter. Tammy struck a seductive pose before wrapping her arms around Saskia as she promoted her favorite BCAAs and gave fans an update on how much she’d been training over the festive period.