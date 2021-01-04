Ashley Roberts Dazzles In Sheer Sparkly Plunge Dress With Matching Knee-High Stockings

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker has participated in a shoot and is using the social media platform to show off the stunning snaps.

The multiplatinum-selling singer stunned in a sheer black dress that was covered in sparkles. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The see-through number fell above her upper thigh and featured thin straps. Roberts wrapped a matching scarf around her neck and teamed the look with knee-high stockings. She completed her ensemble with high heels that gave her some extra height. Roberts pulled her locks off her face and tied her blond hair up. She the accessories to a bare minimum and wore small stud earrings.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to four images within one post.

In the first shot, Roberts was captured side-on while crouching down. She gazed over her shoulder to the left and sported a mouth-open expression. The entertainer rested her arms in between her legs, making the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, Roberts was snapped from head-to-toe with her arms raised above her head. She looked down to the ground and pushed her left hip out.

In the third frame, which was shared in black-and-white, Roberts put on a black blazer jacket and stared to her right.

In the fourth and final pic, she left the jacket to hang off her shoulder and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Joseph Sinclair, her makeup artist Lisa Laudat, and fashion stylist Thomas George Wulbern for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be very popular with her 618,000 followers.

“Wow so gorgeous and so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“Best looking lady ever and definitely has the moves to prove it,” another person shared.

“Only one word needed…….. Beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg, you’re looking so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Roberts recently made headlines after fans of The Masked Singer thought she might be Swan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their clue package stated they might have a connection to the ballroom and royalty of some sort.

Roberts previously was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and performed a medley of her hits at the Royal Variety with The Pussycat Dolls.