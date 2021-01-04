Olivia Jade Slammed For Posting Party Video After Mom Lori Loughlin’s Prison Release

The beauty influencer asked for 'good vibes' for 2021.

Olivia Jade was in a celebratory mood days after her mom Lori Loughlin’s release from prison.

The YouTube beauty influencer took to her Instagram story to share photos of and videos as she partied with friends on a deck overlooking a California beach. In the clip shared with her 1.2 million followers, Olivia, 21, wore a black minidress and chunky heels as she held a glass of wine and laughed while dancing. A couple of male pals could be seen dancing behind her. Olivia who recently debuted a banged, layered haircut, looked like a young version of her actress mother in the video clips.

In the caption to the post, which can be viewed below, the former University of Southern California student shared a plea to keep the “good vibes” going in the New Year.

Followers reacted to Olivia’s post with likes and comments.

Some asked the makeup guru if she was celebrating her mom’s release from federal prison. Lori was released from jail on December 28 after serving a two-month sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the college admissions scandal. The former Fuller House star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and their older daughter, Isabella, into USC as fake crew team recruits.

“U got that mom got out of jail glow,” one fan cracked.

Others told Olivia there were happy to see her back on Instagram and added that they hoped her famous mom would soon be back, too. Other followers begged Olivia to make a return to YouTube, where she previously posted beauty tutorials and luxury shopping hauls.

But other commenters slammed the social media star for the post just a few weeks after her tearful apology for her family’s actions — and for their privilege — during an interview on Red Table Talk.

“Wow and this is how you wanna clean up your image,” one commenter wrote.

“Guess quarantine doesn’t exist when you have money,” another added.

“Isn’t she supposed to be a role model? Yeah that’s what I thought, so partying in a pandemic…. is just plain stupid,” a third critic chimed in.

On Red Table Talk, which can be seen on Facebook here, Olivia said she felt her family should be forgiven and she should be given another chance.

“Because I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” she said.

Olivia’s dance party video was shared a few days after an insider told OK magazine that Lori was originally supposed to be feted with a big welcome home party with family and friends upon her release from jail, but decided against it at the last minute.

“This has been brutal on the entire family and now is the time to rebuild, not party,” the source said.