Courtney Stodden Flaunts Serious Curves In A Bikini To Celebrate ‘Football Sunday’

The reality star got ready for football in a skimpy two-piece.

Courtney Stodden sizzled in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram over the weekend when she flaunted her jaw dropping curves in a skimpy bikini. The reality star and model uploaded a mirror selfie on December 3 as she slipped into her swimwear to celebrate Sunday Night Football airing on NBC.

The gorgeous snap showed the 26-year-old former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant posing in a black two-piece with pink and green floral pattern. The triangle top plunged low at the chest to show plenty of cleavage with a thin string tied around her waist and two knotted around her neck.

She paired it with skimpy bottoms in the same print that sat low under her pierced naval and highlighted her slim middle. They featured two sets of strings tied over her hips that dangled down in a spiral pattern.

Courtney rested her bent elbow on the silver door handle, which appeared to have a leopard-print undergarment dangling from it, as she posed in front of the bathroom doorway on tile flooring.

She had her long, blond hair down in curls and wore dark sunglasses above her forehead which she touched with her right hand. She snapped the photo on her phone with her left hand, revealing her blue manicure as she rocked a black bangle and showed off the thick patterned frame of the mirror.

In the caption, the “Orange Juice and Pink Pills” hitmaker shared her excitement to watch some football alongside the hashtag #SundayFunday.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the former Couple’s Therapy star.

“Looking fabulous,” one person commented with a fire symbol.

“[Your] body looks amazing,” another wrote with another fire emoji and a smiling face with hearts for eyes.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous Courtney,” a third comment read.

“Body ody ody,” another fan wrote alongside three praising hand emoji, borrowing lyrics from the Megan Thee Stallion song “Body.”

The upload proved a hit. It amassed almost 3,000 likes and more than 70 comments in less than 12 hours.

The snap came after Courtney set pulses racing last month when she shared a series of stunning photos of herself playing dress up. That time, she slipped into a sexy nurse costume and struck several poses outdoors while encouraging her followers to stay home amid the ongoing pandemic alongside a sassy message for her haters.

“Get better, haters,” she wrote in the caption alongside a health worker emoji, adding the hashtag “#stayhomestaysafe.”