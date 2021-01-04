Buxom Bethany Lily April Showcases Major Curves In Tiny Lilac Bikini On Sunny Dubai Beach

Instagram star Bethany Lily April showed off her lush curves in her latest social media update. The blond bombshell showed off her famous figure in a multi-slide post that had her 3.5 million Instagram followers racing to view the update. The photos were captured outside on a sunny day at the beach. According to the geotag, the snaps were taken at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa in Dubai.

The British influencer rocked a tiny lilac bikini that clung to her voluptuous cleavage. The model put her sun-kissed décolletage on display in the halter neck top that tied in the front. The swimsuit seemed a tad small for Bethany since her assets were spilling from their tight confines. She even showcased a sliver of underboob and sideboob in the garment.

Bethany wore the matching bottoms. The ruched fabric hugged her lower half, and thanks to the side-ties, emphasized her curvy hips and thighs.

The 24-year-old styled her platinum locks in a side part. She let her tresses fall casually down her back and shoulders, while also keeping her accessories simple. She chose to wear a gold pendant on a delicate necklace, a watch, and a bracelet.

In the first photo, Bethany sat on her knees and looked directly at the camera. She placed her hands on her legs and slightly lifted one shoulder. She wore a sultry expression on her face.

The second snap had Bethany sitting on a rock and adjusting the straps of her bikini bottoms. She seemed to be consumed with the task at hand, and flaunted her flawless figure in a full-body shot.

The social media star walked away from the ocean in the third and final photograph. She strolled on the golden sand with the orange orb of the sun overhead in the breathtaking snap.

Her fans loved the offering and engaged with her on the platform. The pic has already garnered more than 85,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“You are just incredible! Hottest body ever,” one fan gushed.

“Bikini queen warning! Looking good, Bethany,” another complimented her.

A third Instagrammer thought that something was off about the photos. They were concerned about Bethany’s health and issued a well-meant warning.

“I hope you’re enjoying your vacation. Remember to keep safe. I don’t see anyone wearing masks around there,” they wrote.

An admirer envied the weather that she was enjoying.

“Next time take me with you. It’s cold where I am today,” they asked her.

Bethany recently took to the platform in a black lace bra She teamed it with a pair of tight-fitting Daisy Dukes as she posed outside.