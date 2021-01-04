Natalie Roser Defies The Rain And Rocks A Booty-Baring Bikini Inside While Grabbing A Snack

Natalie didn't let the bad weather stop her from rocking her swimwear.

Natalie Roser isn’t letting the bad weather get her down. Despite being stuck inside due to rain on Sunday, the Aussie hottie still celebrated the summer season by slipping into an impossibly tiny swimsuit while hanging out at home. She shared a snapshot of the barley there look to her Instagram page yesterday that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The blond bombshell appeared to be in the midst of grabbing a snack in the latest addition to her feed, as she was seen posing in her kitchen with a plat of plump purple grapes in her hand. She stood with her backside to the camera and wore a huge smile across her face as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the lens.

She wore a minuscule bikini from The Sokd for her trip to the fridge, one that did way more showing than covering up. The scanty two-piece included a pair of daringly cheeky bottoms that showed off the model’s enviable buns in their entirety, as well as a peek at her sculpted thighs and bombshell curves. Meanwhile, its thin strappy waistband clung tightly to her hips, highlighting her trim waist and slender frame.

The top half of Natalie’s swimwear was only partially captured in the steamy snap, though her audience hardly seemed to mind. It had thin spaghetti straps that were adjusted to fit snugly over her shoulder to highlight her toned arms, as well as a thick band that helped to further accentuate her fit physique. A glimpse of sideboob could also be seen thanks to the ribbed garment’s tiny triangle cups, giving the shot a slightly seductive vibe.

Natalie kept her indoor swimwear look simple, accessorizing with a pair of trendy gold hoop earrings to give it the perfect pop of bling. She also tied her platinum blond locks into a messy top knot, though left out a bit of fringe that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

Fans seemed to love the model’s decision to defy the weather, awarding the post over 29,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“If you got it why not flaunt it,” one person wrote.

“You are so adorable,” praised another fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous smile,” a third follower remarked.

“Lovely little cutie pie,” added a fourth admirer.

Luckily, not all of Natalie’s Australian summer days have been met with rain. Her Christmas holiday was bright and sunny, which she took advantage of by heading to the beach in a cheeky blue bikini. She treated her followers to a few snaps from her time by the water that were also met with praise, racking up over 24,000 likes and 248 comments to date.