Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Bombshell Physique In A Vibrant Blue Bikini

Chantel Jeffries looked like a total bombshell in the latest addition to her Instagram feed on Sunday. The model and DJ stunned her massive following on the platform as she flaunted her phenomenal physique in an eye-popping swimsuit that showed some serious skin.

The 28-year-old appeared to be posing on the beach in the January 3 upload. She stood directly in front of the camera and held her arms behind her back as she popped her hips out to the side to emphasize her killer curves. Her piercing green eyes were honed in on the lens in front of her as she pursed her plump lips in a sensual manner. Behind her was a slew of beach grass as well as several tall palm trees that gave the shot a tropical vibe.

Chantel was certainly dressed to impress for her time by the water in a stunning bikini from Monday Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The two-piece boasted a vibrant royal blue color that alone was sure to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job.

The California cute stunned in a cupped bikini top in the bold hue that popped against her deep tan. It boasted a set of thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut scoop neckline that exposed her bountiful cleavage. The number also boasted a set of underwire-style push-up cups that further enhanced her busty display, while its thick band wrapped tightly around her ribcage to highlight her slender frame.

Chantel sported a pair of blue string bikini bottoms for her fun day under the sun. The swimwear put her curvy hips and sculpted thighs on display thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It has a high-rise waistband that was tied on either side of her waist in dainty bows. The style helped to accentuate the model’s trim waist while also drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Many of Chantel’s 4.7 million followers took note of the snap, with more than 301,000 of them clicking the like button within eight hours of the snapshot hitting her feed. An additional 665 notes filled up the comments section, many with compliments for the star’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so hot!” one person wrote.

“Queen I love you so much,” remarked another fan.

“And just like that 2021 is already blessed,” a third follower quipped.

“Girl you are so beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Chantel has been enjoying many relaxing trips to the ocean lately. Last month, the “Wait” hitmaker hit up Miami Beach, where she rocked a cheeky snakeskin-print swimsuit and black sandals.