Kelly Gale Shows Off Perky Booty In A Cheeky Black Bikini During Beautiful Beach Day

Kelly also offered a booty workout to her followers.

Kelly Gale put the results of her intense workout regimen on display in a hot new addition to her Instagram feed this weekend. Taking to her account on Sunday, January 3, the Victoria’s Secret model showed off her bombshell backside to her 1.4 million followers while also offering them an opportunity to work toward the physique goal themselves.

In the post, the Swedish beauty was seen standing on a beautiful and nearly secluded beach. She posed with her backside to the camera and wrapped one arm across her midsection as the sun spilled over her, acting as a natural spotlight that illuminated her flawless curves. Her dark locks spilled messily over her back and shoulders in beachy waves as she turned her head over her shoulder to shoot the camera a sultry gaze.

The 25-year-old opted for a classic lock for her time by the water, slipping into a skimpy black bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a pair of cheeky bottoms that showcased Kelly’s perky booty nearly in its entirety — the area that her “Kelly Gale 2021 Resolution” workout was targetting for the day.

The swimsuit also boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off the model’s curvy hips and toned legs. Meanwhile, its thick waistband fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame.

Kelly’s bikini top was just barely visible in the shot, though it wasn’t hard to tell that the piece boasted a risque design itself. It appeared to have a halter cut with thin stringy straps that looped around her neck and ribcage. As a result, fans were treated to a look at her toned arms, shoulders, and back — more achievements of her dedicated exercise routine.

The bootylicious snap proved to be wildly popular, amassing over 47,000 likes after just 10 hours of hitting Kelly’s feed. Hundreds hit up the comments section of the post as well to compliment the catwalk queen.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, adding a string of three flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“You left me speechless,” quipped another fan.

“Kelly is the perfection of the world,” a third follower declared.

“You are the definition of beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

The supermodel has been getting in plenty of bikini time lately, as she recently spent the holidays in Hawaii. While there, Kelly enjoyed several trips to the beach, one of which saw her rocking a green-and-gold two-piece during a stunning sunset.