Salma Hayek, 54, Rocks A Brown Bikini With Gold Chain Buried In Her Cleavage

Salma wore numerous accessories with her revealing bathing suit.

Salma Hayek thrilled her 16.8 million Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared another alluring bikini picture on her page. She wore a lot of bling with her bathing suit, but one of her accessories was partially buried in her massive cleavage.

Salma, 54, was pictured standing in front of sparkling Tiffany blue water and a tall wooden fence. The partition’s thick posts disappeared into the water’s depths.

She snapped a selfie of her bombshell body by holding her camera in one hand and stretching her arm out in front of her. The Frida actress let it all hang out in a brown two-piece. Her halter-style top featured thick ties around the neck for an adjustable fit, and the design helped push her ample assets together to show them off to their best advantage. The top’s plunging neckline also ensured that she was putting on a busty display. It had scarlet lining, which peeked out from the edges on a few spots.

More of the vibrant inner fabric was visible on the bottom’s side ties, which were formed from wide bands of material. Salma wore them knotted low on her torso, emphasizing her hips’ curvy shape to further highlight her hourglass physique. Her trim thighs and whittled waist also contributed to her enviable overall appearance.

Salma’s body appeared to be shaded from the scintillating sunlight, and she took an additional stylish precaution to protect her eyes from the sun’s harmful rays by rocking a pair of sunglasses. Her chic shades had dark lenses and rectangular cat-eye frames that featured a classic tortoiseshell pattern.

The actress’ other accessories included her diamond wedding ring and a pair of gold conical earrings that resembled bullet tips. She rocked two layered necklaces, one of which was a thin choker with a hoop pendant. The other was a long gold chain with textured accents. It traced the inner curves of her bust before disappearing between her prodigious breasts.

Salma wore her dark hair pulled up in a topknot that was partially cut out of her photo’s frame. When she snapped the pic, she was bending her waist slightly to the right and reaching up to grab her sunnies with her left hand.

Her caption-free post swiftly racked up over 785,000 likes, as well as a deluge of flattering messages.

“You look super!!!” gushed one fan.

“You are seriously one the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen. I’m not even mad at my husband when he talks about how hot you are,” another admirer wrote.

“Love how that chain is lost in there,” observed a third fan.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Salma recently showcased her famous curves in a different bikini. She celebrated the end of 2020 with two photos of herself rocking a fuchsia bathing suit.