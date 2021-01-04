NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Could Be Traded To Nets For Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince & Draft Pick

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the title contenders that are aiming to form their own “Big Three” before the 2021 trade deadline. Though they fail to acquire James Harden from the Houston Rockets, there are still plenty of big names that they could target on the trade market this season. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Nets to pair Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant with Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam.

In the proposed scenario, Brooklyn would be sending a package that includes Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and a future draft pick to Toronto in exchange for Siakam. Siakam may not be as good as Harden, but Tran believes that he would be the “perfect fit” as the Nets’ third star behind Irving and Durant.

“Pascal Siakam is an All-Star, but he’s nowhere close to as good as James Harden. Despite his poor performances, he has shown to be capable of being a second option on a championship-caliber team, so making him the third option should in theory make the game easier for him. The Nets don’t necessarily need another dominant scorer: they need a two-way player who has the ability to score but is also good at the intangibles like passing and defense. Siakam could be the perfect fit. Siakam could play the PF spot, moving Kevin Durant back to the SF position, where the former MVP is at his best.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Siakam would undeniably an intriguing target for Brooklyn. He would not only give them a very reliable third scoring option, but also an incredible rebounder, facilitator, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender. Unlike Harden, Siakam wouldn’t be needing to make huge adjustments with his game to make himself fit on the Nets’ roster. With the year he spent with Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard, Siakam has learned how to efficiently excel alongside other superstars, making him the ideal third star behind Irving and Durant.

As of now, the Raptors haven’t shown any sign that they are planning to move Siakam before the 2021 trade deadline. However, if they do, this could be one of the best packages that they could get for the All-Star power forward. LeVert and Allen would give the Raptors two young and promising talents that could form the core of the next title-contending team that they would try to build in Toronto. Prince would provide them with a veteran presence in their second unit, while the future draft pick would allow them to add another talented prospect that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.