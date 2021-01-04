NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Pair Zach LaVine With Russell Westbrook Before 2021 Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bulls entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the hope of making a huge noise in the Eastern Conference. However, with their current performance, it remains a big question mark if they could even enter the playoffs. If they are serious about becoming a competitive team in the Eastern Conference, they should strongly consider adding a legitimate superstar to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the most intriguing targets on the market for the Bulls is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included the Bulls on the list of teams that should be looking to acquire Westbrook before the 2021 trade deadline. Siegel believes that adding Westbrook to the core of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Wendell Carter could dramatically change the fate of the Bulls in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“After bringing in Billy Donovan to coach this youthful Bulls roster, all Chicago needs now is a veteran All-Star to carry the weight. With young talent in Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. that are hungry and ready to win now, it makes a lot of sense for the Bulls to bring in Russell Westbrook. None of those guys are ‘alpha dogs’ yet in the NBA, but Westbrook sure is and these guys need an alpha. The Bulls have not had an identity for years but bringing in the triple-double machine himself would make for a very athletic and up-tempoed Chicago Bulls team.”

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Westbrook would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Bulls. He would finally give them the main guy and the leader that they have been looking for since they parted ways with Jimmy Butler. His arrival in Chicago would tremendously boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, and rebounder.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, LaVine would nicely fit alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Westbrook in their backcourt. Meanwhile, the presence of a legitimate star and a vocal leader like Westbrook would push Markkanen and Carter Jr. to further improve their overall game. Trading for Westbrook wouldn’t make them an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference, but it would give them a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought this season.

As of now, the Wizards haven’t shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Westbrook before the 2021 trade deadline. However, if they wouldn’t show massive improvement with their performance and still struggle to consistently win games, expect rumors surrounding “The Brodie” to heat up.