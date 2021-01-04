Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Killer Figure In Tiny Black Bikini For Sizzling New Video

Fitness sensation and blogger Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her Instagram fans on Sunday, January 3, when she uploaded a sizzling new video of herself clad in a bikini.

The Brazilian bombshell, 24, was captured seemingly inside of her home for the footage, which was paired with the song “Mean” by $NOT and Flo Milli. She stole the show as she positioned herself in the center of the frame and switched between a few sexy poses and gestures.

In the beginning of the clip, which was recorded using the TikTok app, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera and adjusted her locks. She then stood on her tip-toes to display more of her figure before placing her hands on her waist. Towards the end of the footage, she turned around to showcase her bodacious booty and grabbed on her bottoms with both hands.

Throughout the reel, she alternated between smiling widely and pouting, emitting both flirty and happy vibes. Her long, highlighted brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as they fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her nails short with a light color.

Bruna flaunted her busty assets in a black bikini top with two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and tiny triangle-shaped cups that revealed a large amount of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that easily accentuated her curvy hips and pert derriere. The briefs’ thin high-rise side-straps also accented sculpted core.

She accessorized the look with two gold bracelets and a pair of earrings.

In the caption, she greeted her 4.2 million admirers then asked them if they were following her on TikTok.

The video was posted just a few hours ago and has already amassed more than 107,000 likes and 521,000 plays. Hundreds of fans have also commented under the post to relay their adulation for the model, her form, her beauty, and her bathing suit.

“Beautiful, perfect body, you are dreamlike,” one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of pink heart, thumbs up, and red lips emoji.

“There she is, the prettiest girl with the the prettiest face and the most beautiful body in the world,” another admirer chimed in, following with a string of heart-eyes symbols.

“Very very hot and sexy,” a third fan asserted.

“Were you born on the sun? You’re too damn hot,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The stunner has dazzled Instagram users on many occasions in the past. Most recently, she shared a post that displayed her in lacy lingerie and thigh-high stockings — content that has received more than 92,000 likes to date.