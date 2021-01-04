Gabby Epstein Shows Off Insane Curves In Impossibly Tiny White Bikini

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent plenty of her 2.4 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Sunday, January 3, when she uploaded some sultry new photos of her bikini-clad self.

The 26-year-old influencer was captured seemingly on a boat for the three-slide series, as the ocean, blue sky, and some landmass filled the background.

In the first photo, she stood on her knees with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She leaned back into her arms, which rested atop a white leather backrest, and pouted while staring directly into the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except that time she directed her stare towards the ocean, averting the camera’s lens. The third photo displayed her enjoying a pita chip, which she held up to her mouth with her right hand.

She had her long blond hair pulled back, likely to keep it from falling around her face as it blew in the wind. Her short nails were manicured, complete with a light pink polish.

Gabby showcased her flawless figure in a white bikini from Pretty Little Thing, an online-based clothing company. Her top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and minuscule triangular cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Her skimpy matching bottoms called attention to her hips and perky booty, while their thin side-straps, which were tied into bows, accented her slim core.

She completed the seaside look with a black baseball cap that featured some white text on it. She accessorized with two gold necklaces and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she shared a boat emoji and tagged Pretty Little Thing’s Instagram handle.

The photo set quickly captured the attention of many social media users as it accumulated more than 45,000 likes in just four hours after going live. Hundreds of commenters also expressed their support and enthusiasm for the model’s form, gorgeous looks, and choice of swimsuit.

“You are sensational, such a beauty,” one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of red heart, fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“You are the darlin’ lil gorgeous woman who makes the bikini and boat shine, Gabby,” another admirer chimed in, following with a red heart symbol.

“God! So beautiful! And sooooo very very sexy, love the baseball cap look! Absolutely outstanding,” a third fan asserted.

“God damn girl, your beauty is beyond beauty,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model has shared numerous breathtaking posts on Instagram this week. Just two nights ago, she stunned her followers with several images that displayed her in gold lingerie.