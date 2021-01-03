Donald Trump Reportedly Tells State Legislators To Reject Electoral College Votes

In a private call late Saturday, President Donald Trump reportedly urged legislators in several battleground states to reject the Electoral College votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden the victory.

Details of the call were shared with The Washington Examiner, which reported on Sunday that Trump has given up on contesting the race in courts and believes that his path to the White House runs through state legislatures.

“You are the real power,” Trump told legislators, per the report.

“The most important people are you. You’re more important than the courts. You’re more important than anything because the courts keep referring to you, and you’re the ones that are going to make the decision.”

“I went from leading by a lot to losing by a little. It is a disgrace that it can happen. Everyone knows it was a scam. It was a rigged election,” the president reportedly said.

According to the publication, Trump repeatedly insisted that the American people will “not take it” and talked about the planned protests in Washington, D.C., which will take place on January 6, when Congress formally certifies Biden’s win.

Trump also took aim at Biden, telling legislators that the Democrat spent the entire campaign hiding in the basement of his Delaware home because his brainpower is “shot” and that there is no way he legitimately won the race, the report said.

Leaders of the #StopTheSteal movement were on the call, which was organized by the group Got Freedom. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro also participated in the discussion, per The Washington Examiner.

Navarro told legislators that “the situation is dire,” repeatedly urging them to take action. He allegedly presented his reports on voter fraud, claiming that Democrats rigged the races in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona.

Giuliani echoed Navarro, telling legislators that they must put pressure on their leaders if they want to overturn the results and block Biden from assuming office on January 20.

“We need you to put excessive pressure on your leadership where the real weakness and cowardice is mostly located,” the lawyer said.

Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

Trump’s allies in the U.S. Congress have focused their efforts elsewhere.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a group of House Republicans recently announced that they will object to the certifications of the Electoral College results.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri announced this week that he will lead the GOP effort in the Senate. A slew of lawmakers — including Ted Cruz of Texas — have since joined him.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence’s office said that he “welcomes” the initiative.