Nicky Gile Sizzles In A Skintight White Mini Dress At The Beach

Nicky Gile took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 2, to share a smoking hot double update with her 1.7 million followers. In the post, the American bombshell rocked a white mini dress that showed off her fit physique.

Nicky was captured enjoying her time at the beach while dressed in her scanty outfit. She was at the scenic Tulum Beach in Mexico, as per the geotag. In the first snapshot, she stood in the middle of the frame with her body slightly angled to the side. She placed one thigh over the other as she gazed at something that caught her attention. The babe raised her left hand, possibly yo grab some strands of hair away from her face.

The second pic showed a closer look at Nicky’s body. Her posture was similar to the previous pic with a few changes. The hottie placed her right hand on her hip while she used her other hand to run some fingers through her hair. The vast ocean and the gloomy sky comprised the background of the shots. In the latter image, a glimpse of a fishing boat and a man were visible behind the influencer.

Nicky rocked a short, white dress made of a stretchable fabric. The garment had thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support, highlighting her slim arms. It also had soft cups made of sheer material with intricate lace detailing. From what was visible, she wore a skin-tone, strapless bra, which obscured her buxom curves.

The tight fit of the piece emphasized her slender physique. It had a hem similar to that of a pencil skirt and reached her upper thighs. Notably, the hem looked like it would ride up her thighs if she moved in certain ways. Nonetheless, Nicky looked phenomenal in her sexy ensemble, and the light color made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

For the occasion, the internet personality opted for a straight hairstyle, letting the long strands cascade over one shoulder. She also wore a pair of tiny round earrings, studs, and a ring.

In the caption, Nicky wrote something about the new year as she greeted her fans with a “happy 2021.”

Since being published, the new Instagram post has been liked more than 17,700 times and received over 300 comments. Her legion of fans wrote various messages in the comment section. Many of them complimented her beautiful facial features, while others raved over her killer curves. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“You are a beautiful angel,” gushed a fan.

“Stunning photo shoot. You look so beautiful and elegant,” wrote another follower.