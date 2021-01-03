Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam’s Priceless Reaction To Steffy’s Pregnancy News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 4 indicate that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will reveal his true colors. After Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) delivers her bombshell news, Liam will show where his heart really lies.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Steffy may need to fight her emotions and let go of any romantic ideals she may have harbored. She needs to embrace the pregnancy, because once again, she may be on her own.

Liam’s Reaction Is Priceless

As seen in the video below, Liam’s reaction is priceless when his ex-wife reveals that she’s pregnant. He had just been ranting about their secret, and how guilty he felt about betraying his wife. Then, Steffy revealed that their one-night stand may have changed everything.

Liam’s jaw dropped when he heard that he may have another child on the way. He already has two daughters: Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) with Steffy and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) respectively. Now, his drunken night of pleasure may have some unforeseen consequences.

The Spencer heir doesn’t know how to react initially, per The TV Guide. He cheated on his wife and may have created a child out of wedlock. However, a child is a blessing and Kelly will have a new sibling.

???????????? What do you think will happen next on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/3xc2m5EZ78 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2020

Liam Concerned About Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful teasers indicate that Liam will be more concerned about how the news will affect Hope. He knows that it’s only a matter of time before his wife finds out that he was unfaithful. So, he insists that they come clean and tell her before she figures it out.

At some point, Steffy will need to have a paternity test to determine who the father is. She slept with Liam and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan within 24 hours of each other. Liam points out that Hope will wonder why she needs to have a paternity test.

Steffy, who may have secretly wished that she and her ex-husband could be a family again, will have her hopes dashed. When she realizes that he is more worried about Hope than her wellbeing and health, she knows that they will never be together again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will come to an agreement. It appears as if they will confess to tell their significant others about their one-night stand. How will Hope and Finn take the news when they learn the truth?