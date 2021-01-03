Lucia Javorcekova Puts Booty On Show In Sexy Thong Swimsuit

Lucia Javorcekova gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post uploaded on Saturday, January 2. The 30-year-old model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

In the update, Lucia sported a light yellow monokini from a brand called Casa Jaguar Swim. Her pose made it hard to get a full look at the front side of her swimwear. From what was visible, the garment had a ruched look from its tie-up feature on the sides. The swimsuit appeared to have fully-lined cups that secured her buxom curves. Thin straps provided support for the piece, which were tied over her shoulders.

The back of the suit had high leg cuts that reached her midsection, exposing a great deal of skin from her waist down to her hips. The thong design also allowed her to flaunt her perky booty. The color complemented her flawlessly tanned complexion.

Lucia has been traveling a lot in the past months. In October 2020, she was in Dubai. According to the geotag of her latest update, she has now been spending time at the beautiful Papaya Playa Project in Tulum, Mexico.

The image featured Lucia standing sideways on the sand with most of her toned backside turned to the camera. The blurry background showed several beach huts and outdoor furniture. The babe stayed under a shaded area next to a big plant. Despite the tropical scenery, a lot of her admirers were fixated on her cheeky display.

For her pose, she raised one arm toward the plant as she appeared to be looking down. She had a pensive expression when the photographer took the picture.

For the occasion, Lucia left her brunette locks down, letting the strands fall across her back. She accessorized with a light-colored hat adorned with pearls.

The Slovakian smokeshow paired the photo with a short caption where she wrote an inspirational message. She tagged several Instagram pages in the photo, including the online shop where she got her hat, Casa Jaguar Swim, and the hotel.

As of this writing, the hot new share gained over 56,900 likes and over 250 comments. Lucia’s social media admirers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. Many told her how sexy she looked, while other fans gushed over her bronze tan.

“Exactly! The most important words I have heard in months,” a fan wrote.

“The caption is incredible. Wise words. Oh, and you look so beautiful and sexy,” added another user.

“You have such an amazing figure,” a third follower admired.