Alexa Collins Poses Seductively In A Fuzzy Crop Top For Latest Instagram Share

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sultry double update in which she posed behind the wheel of a sleek sports car.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Alexa made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in any of the pieces.

She was perched in the driver’s seat of a car with a sleek black interior, and had a Louis Vuitton bag resting on the passenger’s seat beside her. She looked casual yet sexy in a crop top crafted from a fuzzy blue material. The garment dipped low in the middle and had a twist wrap detail over her chest, drawing attention to her ample assets and showing off just a hint of cleavage. A sliver of her toned stomach was visible as well, as the garment ended just below her breasts.

The piece had long sleeves with a cuff near her slender wrists, and one side of the shirt had slipped down her shoulder, adding a seductive vibe to the image. She paired the top with sweatpants in a darker shade of blue with a hint of an abstract pattern. The bottoms were also cuffed at the ankles, and had rhinestone lettering all the way down one side.

Alexa finished off the look with a few accessories, including a printed bucket hat that she placed atop her long blond locks, which were styled in tousled waves. She had on a pair of black Balenciaga slides with the brand’s name written in hot pink lettering, and also wore a delicate necklace.

Alexa kept her gaze focused on the camera in the first slide. In the second image, she leaned forward slightly in her seat, her lips parted as she continued to serve up a sultry stare.

Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 4,100 likes as well as 72 comments in just one hour.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

“Beautiful woman,” a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“Dream goddess,” another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa tantalized her eager audience with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a three-piece lingerie set crafted from a lacy blue fabric. The bra, underwear and garter belt showcased her fit figure to perfection, and the vibrant hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.