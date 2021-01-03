Sasha Ferro Rocks A Tiny Green Bikini While Sitting In The Sand

Sasha Ferro made her 1.3 million followers happy with a brand new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 3. The social media star spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a green two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

Longtime followers know that the model loved spending time outdoors, especially near the sea. In the brand new photo, Sasha was snapped enjoying the sunny weather in her scanty ensemble on a beach in Miami, Florida, as the geotag noted.

She sat directly on the fine, white sand with her thighs parted and legs tucked under her body. The babe placed her hands in between her thighs as she tilted her head to the side, closing her eyes, feeling the gentle sea breeze. Her sun-kissed skin glowed in the bright sunshine.

Several buildings and lush greenery were visible in the background. The bright blue sky was also evident in the shot.

Sasha flaunted her curves in a teeny-tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured padded cups that strained against her shapely chest. Notably, the cups were cut so small that it showed a hint of her underboob from certain angles. The plunging neckline also exposed a great deal of her cleavage. Thin straps provided support for the piece, and they clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

She sported a pair of matching low-cut bottoms, which allowed her to her toned midsection. Some viewers gushed over how flat her stomach looked, while others raved over her abs. The high-cut design helped accentuate her curvy hips.

Sasha accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings and two rings. She did a center part on her brunette locks as she opted for a straight hairstyle.

In the caption, Sasha wrote something in Spanish. As per Google Translate, she mentioned the new year “will be different, much better than the previous one. She also added that she will be “very focused on this year.”

Like many of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 81,000 likes and 630-plus comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped various messages and compliments, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful. I admire you a lot and you are my role model. Whatever you do, I will always support you,” one of her fans wrote.

“I wish this is my view today instead of snow. You are so dreamy,” commented another follower.

“Sexier than any woman on this planet,” a third social media user added.