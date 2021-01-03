Holly Sonders Stuns In Lacy White Lingerie & Teeny V-Front Thong

Holly Sonders sizzled in her most recent Instagram update where she modeled some lacy lingerie. The brunette bombshell looked smoking hot, and her 527,000 followers showed their appreciation by flocking to view the image. It has already racked up more than 8,000 likes and a slew of compliments.

The former Golf channel seduced her fans with a romantic look. Clad in a white nightgown, that was almost sheer, she showed off her voluptuous curves. The lingerie had a tight-fitting halter neck bodice that fastened behind her neck. The plunging neckline had a lace border that drew attention to her ample cleavage.

A satin waistband cinched in Holly’s midsection, highlighting her chiseled and petite waist. The belt also emphasized her sensational hourglass figure.

A slit from the waistband exposed Holly’s stomach, hips, thighs, and endless legs. The nightie flowed loosely down her body, caressing her impressive curves.

On her lower half, Holly rocked a v-front thong that left very little to the imagination. The silky fabric clung to her posterior, showing off her flawless figure. The stark white color contrasted sharply with her deeply bronzed skin.

The model wore her hair in a deep side path. Her thick mane tumbled down her shoulders and back in graceful waves. She also rocked a pair of earrings to complete her elegant ensemble.

Holly took to the outdoors for the photoshoot. Behind her, a neatly manicured hedge and leafy trees created a tranquil backdrop. A sunlounger was propped next to a pool.

The 33-year-old revealed her stunning figure by opening the chemise. She held onto the seam of the garment while putting one leg slightly ahead of the other. Holly put her hand behind her head and stared into the distance with a provocative expression on her face.

In her caption, the model wrote that she has experienced relationship struggles. She revealed that she had married early in her life and went through a divorce. She stated that everyone was human. Her fans seemed to resonate with her message and loved her look because they waxed lyrical in the comments section.

A follower admired her courage.

“Takes a strong person to talk about something like that,” they praised.

“Hey, mistakes are what help us grow and some hurt more than others. It’s how we learn from them and move on. We can continue to make the same mistakes or change – it’s up to the individual. Glad you were one of those who learned. And love is not easy. It’s something earned and something you have to work on every day,” another encouraged her.

A third Instagrammer also thought that Holly was one of a kind.

“Holly is a legend. What a cool and inspirational woman! Keep it up!” they wrote.