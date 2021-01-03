Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Underboob & Chiseled Abs In Short Crop Top

Tahlia Skaines gave fans something to be excited about on Sunday, January 3, with her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous Australian model posed in a tiny crop top and shorts that highlighted her insanely toned figure.

In the photo, Tahlia stood in front of the glass doors right outside a building. Clad in a top-and-shorts combo, she confidently flaunted her fit physique for the camera. She posed by standing with one leg forward as she looked straight into the lens and offered a closed-lip smile. Her right arm hung by her side, while her other arm carried her Louis Vuitton Alma BB bag.

Tahlia wore a tiny white crop top that was a nice contrast to her bronze tan. The piece resembled a scarf top, with crisscross detailing over her chest that went behind her neck. The skimpy garment revealed a generous amount of skin, including a glimpse of her underboob and chiseled abs. The piece had a snug fit that pushed her breasts together, making her cleavage look prominent.

She sported a pair of matching shorts, which appeared to be made of lightweight cotton material. The bottoms looked comfortable and had a slightly loose fit. The waistband hugged her small waist, obscuring her navel from view. The lower part appeared flowy, and the length reached her upper thighs. She completed her look by sporting nude-colored heeled sandals.

As for her accessories, Tahlia wore her favorite oversized earrings, a bracelet, and several rings. She opted for a mostly straight style for her blond hair with some waves at the ends. She added a center part and tied her locks into a half ponytail, similar to that of a Barbie hairstyle.

The influencer paired the photo with a short caption. She shared her thoughts about the new year. The hottie also shared that her footwear came from a brand called Simmi London via a tag in the picture. Tahlia also tagged several other Instagram pages in the posts.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to react to the sizzling update. In just a few hours of going live on the social media platform, the new share has received more than 3,090 likes and over 40 comments. Her eager fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other admirers didn’t seem very confident with words and instead decided to express their thoughts on the snap with emoji.

“You are so beautiful! I love the hair and bag. You can be a stylist, you know,” a follower commented.

“Fantastic photo! White definitely brings out your tan. Cute heels, by the way. You are so lucky to live in Australia,” added another fan.