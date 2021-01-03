Laura Amy Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Animal-Print Dress: ‘Wild’

Australian model Laura Amy recently tantalized her 890,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling update. In the photo, the 28-year-old influencer flaunted her curves in a scanty animal-print dress that left little to the imagination.

For the brand new upload, Laura rocked a leopard-print dress, which perfectly showcased her enviable curves. The daring outfit hugged her body like a glove, highlighting her hourglass physique. It had cut-outs along the chest area that exposed a great deal of her underboob and her midsection. The cuts highlighted her flat stomach. The hottie did not wear a bra, though her nipples were securely covered by the thick material.

The lower part of the garment was similar to that of a long pencil skirt, and it reached just above her knees. The dark color of her dress complemented her glowing tan.

Laura was photographed indoors, dressed in her revealing ensemble. A glimpse of a slanted ceiling in the background indicated that she was in an attic room.

For her pose, she sat directly on the wooden floor, leaning backward and closer to the white wall. The babe used both of her arms as support, placing her hands on the flat surface. She bent her knees and raised one leg slightly higher than the other as she looked straight into the camera.

The bombshell applied a vintage-style filter to the picture, which enhanced its colors and added a date stamp.

Laura added a few accessories to complete her glam look, including two gold bangles and a pair of oversized hoop earrings. She had her dark tresses parted in the middle tied into a low bun, keeping most of the locks away from her body. However, she left a few tendrils of hair hanging, framing her face.

In the caption, Laura shared that her sexy outfit was from Fashion Nova and tagged the online retail giant in the post. She also added that she’s a “Fashion Nova partner.”

Among her thousands of followers, many were quick to comment on her sizzling hot upload. Within the first few hours of going live, the new post quickly gained over 2,300 likes and more than 90 comments. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her beauty and daring display, while others were struggling to find the right words, opting to chime in with emoji instead.

“Wow! You look so beautiful. This made me feel happy today. Thank you for always posting inspiring pictures,” one of her fans commented.

“You are the definition of perfection. You are unreal. A living doll,” wrote another follower.

“You are absolutely stunning! What a fantastic figure,” gushed a third admirer.