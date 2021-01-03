Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insane Curves In Scanty Gray Workout Ensemble

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday, January 2 when she shared some new photos that showed off her killer curves.

The six-slide series captured the 26-year-old at a rustic Texan restaurant called Stirr Dallas, according to the post’s geotag. Qimmah stole the show as she struck an eye-catching pose in every frame.

In the first photo, she posed slightly from her left side as she propped her booty out and grabbed on her bottoms with both hands. She looked away from the camera and smiled widely, emitting a flirty energy. The second image displayed her pert booty and facial profile. She gave off a demure vibe in the third photo as she stared sweetly into the camera’s lens. She smiled widely once more in the fourth slide, which honed in on her upper body to show off her chest, face, and arm definition. The fifth frame showcased the entire front of her figure, while the sixth displayed the back.

Her long raven-colored hair was partially pinned back and styled in slight waves that fell around her back and shoulders. Her long square-cut nails appeared perfectly manicured, complete with a modern white tip design.

The bombshell put her busty assets on show in a gray workout out top with two thick shoulder-straps and a plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the garment with matching skintight bottoms that drew the eye to her hips and derrière.

Qimmah added some glam to the sporty look by rocking a pair of transparent high heels, a gold watch, several rings, and large hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her outfit was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, a popular online clothing company.

Saturday’s photo set quickly became a smash hit with Qimmah’s following as it accumulated more than 32,000 likes in under four hours. Hundreds of fans also complimented her on her body, beauty, and bold ensemble in the comments section.

“Always looking picture perfect,” one individual wrote.

“It’s 2021 and you look even better,” chimed in another admirer, adding numerous heart-eyes symbols to their comment.

“Dude! Seriously! You are out of this world girl. HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU,” a third fan asserted, following with a string of fire symbols.

“You in that outfit, ridiculously hot,” praised a fourth user.

The stunner has dazzled Instagram users with plenty of breathtaking posts lately. Just a few nights ago, she shared some images in which she rocked a tiny lavender bikini that highlighted her bosom and backside.