Nicole Scherzinger Gets Airborne In A Teeny Bikini To Celebrate ‘New Beginnings’

Nicole had a stunning seaside view.

Nicole Scherzinger demonstrated her athleticism while showing off a lot of skin in her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old Pussycat Dolls songstress shared a vacation pic that was accompanied by a message about getting off to a fresh start. The image revealed that she kicked off 2021 by getting some fresh sea air and flaunting her fabulous figure in skimpy swimwear.

Nicole was shown leaping up in the air on a beach while contorting her body into a double-stag position. Her right thigh and her torso almost formed a perfect 90-degree angle. She bent both knees, but her left leg was positioned behind her. It created a V with her foot pointing toward the sky. She kept the toes of both of her sand-covered feet perfectly pointed. Her arms formed an L shape.

The amount of height that she achieved was made more impressive due to her launching pad consisting of deep sand. Her surroundings also included a large expanse of the sparkling teal ocean. In the distance, a few other beachgoers could be seen riding the waves by kitesurfing. Four of their curved kites were visible soaring far above them against a backdrop blue sky filled with fluffy white clouds.

Nicole was dressed to soak up plenty of sunshine. She rocked a white bikini that featured a pattern of black leopard spots. Her top had wide shoulder straps and a string back. Its triangle cups clung to her ample bust, and the front of the piece put a generous helping of her cleavage on display. Her bottoms had adjustable tied strings that were positioned high on her shapely hips. This made the sides of the low waist curve up. Her teeny bikini showed off her taut midsection, pert posterior, and toned legs.

Nicole’s dark hair streamed up and to her right as she jumped. Her smooth skin looked sun-kissed with a gorgeous warm glow.

The Masked Singer panelist seemed to have a positive outlook for 2021, and her attitude was reflected in the comments section of her post.

“Jumping into a new year! You look FANTASTIC. Thank you Nic for your empowering words. Love you,” read one message from a fan.

“Your jump shots are the cutest ever,” commented another.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” a third admirer declared.

“Reach for the stars. It’s your year baby,” wrote a fourth person.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently teased that she’s working on something that she’s “excited” about, so her fans may soon have one more reason to celebrate the New Year.