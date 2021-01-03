Paige VanZant Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini While Standing In The Ocean

Paige VanZant spent all of 2020 heating up social media with some scantily-clad images, and her latest share suggests that she intends on continuing the trend this year. The mixed martial artist took to Instagram on Saturday, January 3, and shared a tantalizing snap with her 2.7 million followers, much to their delight.

In the latest upload, VanZant visited the beach and took a walk in the water. The image showed her standing in the waves with her back to the camera, gazing into the vast ocean and cloudy sky that surrounded her.

VanZant also put on a booty-flaunting display for the occasion, rocking a green bikini that showed off her derriere and enviable legs. The upper half of her tiny swimming attire was strapless and featured a tied knot at her lower back.

The blond bombshell’s long blond hair covered hang below her shoulders and blew in the wind, suggesting that there was a chill in the air at the time. However, most of VanZant’s followers noted that the image was hot due to her rocking some revealing swimming attire.

VanZant appeared to reveal the day’s temperature in the accompanying caption, though the message was rooted in mystery. The symbols also suggested that she was sharing the coordinates of the beach in which the photo was taken.

Over 60,000 of VanZant’s admirers hit the like button within the first hour of the photo hitting the image-sharing platform. Hundreds of them also took the time to post a complimentary comment for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter.

“[Peach] pics are way better than feet pics…just saying,” wrote one Instagram user.

This comment was in response to many users who took to the replies section to discuss the fighter’s feet, even though they weren’t on display in the picture.

“You’re so damn delicious,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a series of feel-good emojis, including love hearts and smiley faces.

“You are the bomb, girl”, wrote a third Instagrammer.

VanZant has treated her followers to several steamy and sultry photos in recent times. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform last week and shared a snap of her rocking a tiny bikini while standing against a tree.

In that photo, the MMA fighter also mentioned her feet, which may have started the trend of requests that were present in the responses to her latest upload. It would seem that her admirers have been keen to see more foot pics for a while now.