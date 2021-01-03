Olivia Munn, 40, Sunbathes Topless In New NSFW Instagram Snap

Olivia Munn is wowing her 2.7 million followers with a sexy new Instagram post. The X-Men:Apocalypse actress has been soaking up the sun during her current New Year’s getaway, and has been sharing some hot snaps of herself in the process. Her newest upload from her vacation might be the most daring of them all, as Olivia appeared to be completely nude as she sunbathed with a male pal.

The 40-year-old went topless in the new pic, and her bum was covered by realtor Bryce Pennel who she tagged in the photo. No bikini bottoms were visible in the picture, but it’s possible Bryce was covering them up with his head which was positioned perfectly. Olivia laid on her stomach on top of a large white outdoor bed adorned with several pillows. She wore a cream-colored bucket hat that featured stripes and fringe around the brim.

Olivia turned her head away from the camera in the photo, making some fans question if it was really her in the pic. Bryce shared the same photo to his own Instagram feed, where he confirmed it was his famous gal-pal by tagging her in the post. In the caption of the upload, Olivia promoted Bryce by telling her followers he was the best real estate agent in Los Angeles and directed people to his timeline.

In under 10 hours, the sexy new snapshot from Olivia brought in over 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans. Most of the commenters joked about Bryce blocking their view and suggested he get out of the way.

“Could you tell the best real estate agent to move!!” one fan asked with a smiley face emoji.

“He’s sitting next to some hot property right there,” another said.

“He’s managing your real estate fo’ sure!” a third user joked.

“Obviously he must be a good salesman, he convinced that woman to take her clothes off,” a fourth wrote.

Earlier this week Olivia stunned her fans when she straddled a railing in a sexy getup as she overlooked the ocean. The Magic Mike star sported skimpy bikini bottoms and a white crop top, which showed off her toned tummy. She wore the same large-brimmed hat as today’s post which she held her hands on top of. Olivia wore her long brunette hair down and in loose beachy waves as well. She also shared a tantalizing video to her Instagram story where she went braless underneath an unbuttoned shirt while dancing.