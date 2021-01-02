Former FBI Agent Who Investigated Blackwater Massacre Slams Donald Trump’s Pardons

In a letter to The New York Times, former FBI agent John M. Patarini, who investigated the 2007 Blackwater murders, said he was “disgusted” by Donald Trump’s decision to pardon the four mercenaries involved.

Patarini claimed that the investigation revealed that the situation was not a case of innocent civilians caught in a crossfire but a “massacre” akin to the My Lai massacre in Vietnam, which saw U.S. soldiers commit mass murder of unarmed South Vietnamese civilians during the Vietnam War.

“President Trump should have had staff members review the trial evidence that led to the convictions and read the judges’ opinions and sentencing statements,” the former FBI agent wrote.

“God forbid they might have actually picked up the phone and called the investigators who built the case. I’m so disgusted with the president’s actions!”

Patarini said that he spent “many hours” with the Iraqi victims who were permanently crippled and maimed because of the actions of the Blackwater mercenaries involved in the massacre — Paul Slough, Dustin Heard, Nicholas Slatten, and Evan Liberty.

“I believe we will pay a heavy price in our relationships with other countries as a result of these pardons,” he wrote.

“I’m so glad that I’m retired and will never again be asked to risk my life and those of my fellow investigators, only to have killers pardoned for purely political reasons,” he concluded the letter.

As The Inquisitr reported, United Nations human rights experts recently argued that Trump’s pardons violated international law. According to Jelena Aparac, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries, the pardons act to undermine human rights and humanitarian law around the world. In particular, she claimed that such exculpation of war crimes will encourage other nations around the world to skirt international law by hiring private military contractors and security companies like Blackwater.

Danny La / Getty Images

Despite concerns over the ramifications of the pardons, the Blackwater contractors have maintained that they acted properly. In an interview with Associated Press published on Saturday, Liberty contended that he acted “correctly.” Although he expressed regret for the loss of innocent lives, he claimed to be at peace with the way he acted in the notorious massacre.

The contractors’ legal defense argued that the group mistook a civilian vehicle for a car bomb. Elsewhere, critics pointed to Blackwater’s history of disrespecting Iraqis and Slatten’s apparent lack of remorse for his actions. Slatten has also been accused of claiming that Iraqi lives have no value.