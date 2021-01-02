Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky Home Vandalized As Anger Over Blocked Stimulus Payment Grows

Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky was reportedly vandalized as anger over the blocked $2,000 stimulus payments grows and the Senate majority leader has taken much of the blame.

As WDRB reported, someone spray painted the words “[Weres] my money” on the Republican senator’s front door, an apparent reference to the direct payments to Americans that McConnell blocked as part of the most recent coronavirus stimulus. The vandals also painted the words “Mitch kills the poor” on his window.

President Donald Trump threw the process into disarray last week when he made a surprise announcement calling for the planned $600 checks to be increased to $2,000, a demand that was immediately backed by top Democrats.

But McConnell has reportedly opposed including relief checks, and a measure to increase the amount that passed in the House has not gone anywhere in the Senate.

McConnell spoke out against the act of vandalism this weekend, saying that this has no place in politics.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” he said. “This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

Many Americans have directed their anger at McConnell specifically for the block on a new stimulus. A new poll from the progressive think tank Data for Progress showed that 47 percent of voters blame Congress and McConnell for not supporting the larger relief payments. Just 15 percent blamed Trump.

While McConnell has taken most of the blame for the blocked checks, he is not the only one to face direct consequences. As NBC News reported, vandals also struck the garage door of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, writing the phrases”$2K,” “Cancel rent!,” and “We want everything!” The vandals also left a pig’s head and fake blood on the ground in her driveway.

As The Inquisitr reported, some have pointed their anger directly at McConnell in the past. Back in 2018, he was forced out of an Italian restaurant after a group of protesters blasted the Public Enemy song “Fight the Power” as a protest against his support of Trump’s controversial policy of separating immigrant children from their parents and placing them in detention camps.