‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Could Harlequin Be This BRIT Award Winner?

The Masked Singer returned to the U.K. for its second season last weekend and continues to have the nation going crazy over who could be underneath the costumes. This week, viewers and the panel — Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross — were introduced to six more contestants who are trying to keep their identity hidden.

One contestant that stood out during the second episode was Harlequin. For their debut performance, they sang Rihanna’s hit single “Diamonds” and instantly proved that they are a talented female vocalist with a great voice.

Their show-stopping outfit looks like they are ready to turn up at the Met Gala and steal the show. Their costume disguises their figure and their face has been covered with a masquerade-style mask.

According to Chronicle Live, their clue package mentioned “breaking news.” Harlequin also revealed they once starred as a male lead in a musical.

Ora guessed that it could be music icon Tracey Chapman. However, some fans are confident it is a different female songstress with a distinctive tone.

“Harlequin is Gabrielle for sure! My partner is a massive fan and I’ve seen her so many times because of him that I recognized it straight away #MaskedSingerUk,” one user tweeted.

“Ok my guess for the first masked singer harlequin is Gabrielle. Her voice is very similar, the clues aren’t matching up yet, but I’m putting it out there #TheMaskedSinger,” another person shared in a tweet.

“Harlequin sounds just like Gabrielle to me! #MaskedSinger #Harlequin,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“Harlequin is the singer Gabrielle @MaskedSingerUK #maskedsinger,” a fourth user tweeted.

British singer Gabrielle rose to fame after her 1993 single “Dreams” topped the charts in the U.K. Since then, the BRIT Award winner has scored herself nine more Top 10 singles and a total of five Top 10 albums, per The Official Charts.

In 2001, her “Out of Reach” single was a part of the Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack, which relates to the “breaking news” clue as Renée Zellweger’s character as Jones was a reporter.

Harlequin currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Gabrielle is really underneath the mask.

This week, Seahorse was the second contestant to be eliminated and was revealed to be Spice Girl Mel B. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Who Do You Think You Are” chart-topper explained she took part in the show because you get to “not be yourself for a second.” She didn’t tell her band members about performing as Seahorse and joked that they will be annoyed.