Republican Party Should Have A Plan To Impeach Joe Biden, Radio Host Says

Radio host Jesse Kelly argued on Saturday that the Republican Party should have a plan ready to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

“GOP should have already put up a special prosecutor to investigate Biden,” he tweeted.

“For whatever. They should already have a plan in place to impeach him at some point. These people must be taught that their conduct has consequences. They’re not gonna magically come to that conclusion.”

The former congressional candidate’s comments came after he addressed the multiple GOP Sens. who are opposing the ratification of Biden’s Electoral College victory next week. Although Sen. Josh Hawley has received some pushback for his dissent, Kelly believes that the battle against the Democratic Party is necessary.

“People, they impeached Trump over a benign PHONE CALL. They kneecapped his presidency for two years with a bogus investigation. SCREW these people. Make their lives miserable,” he tweeted.

Former congressional candidate Ryan Cunningham agreed with Kelly’s sentiments in a response tweet.

“This is absolutely correct. Until the GOP changes from turning every cheek to mutually assured destruction, it will be loss after loss.”

As noted by GQ, Republicans were threatening to impeach Biden if he won the election as far back as February. Notably, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst argued that the door to impeachment would be open if Biden enters the White House. Nevertheless, the Democrat at the time expressed optimism that he will be able to work across the aisle should he take the presidency.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Fox News host Sean Hannity previously suggested that Biden could be impeached for his son’s business dealings. Per Media Matters for America, the commentator claimed that the Democrat is behind a “family foreign crime syndicate” that is involved in money laundering.

According to Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Biden should be impeached on his first day in office. Marlow echoed Hannity and accused Biden of using his role in Barack Obama’s administration to enrich his family and pointed to an investigation by Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, that claimed there is evidence that Biden is running an operation akin to a crime syndicate that allows his family to profit off his name.

The President-elect’s son is notably the focus of a federal investigation with a specific focus on his business activity in China. CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz highlighted that one portion of the probe is examining a 2.8-carat diamond that the Democrat’s son received from CEFC’s founder and former chairman, Ye Jianming. The inquiry allegedly began in 2018 before it was put on hold due to the 2020 presidential election.