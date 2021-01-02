Katya Elise Henry Flashes Cleavage & Underboob Along With Her Crazy Curves In Bold Bikini

Fitness model and influencer Katya Elise Henry is well-known for her voluptuous body and its bombshell curves. However, the shapely 26-year-old may have outdone herself with the latest flaunting of her ample assets.

Henry took to her Instagram timeline on Saturday afternoon with a tempting, two-pic slideshow for her 8 million followers to enjoy. In the sultry photo update, she posed for the camera in a skimpy, white swim ensemble that accentuated her famously sinuous physique while struggling to contain her NSFW attributes.

Her prominent bustline was particularly well-evidenced as her tiny top gave way to a significant showing of cleavage and underboob.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota product captioned her sexy share by making reference to auras. Clearly, whatever aura she was projecting in the provocative pictorial was having an effect on her admirers.

Just one hour after going live, Henry’s slideshow had inspired more than 80,000 double-taps. Moreover, nearly 500 replies had been left in the comments section, each more flowery than the last with regard to the model’s sheer sex appeal.

“Appreciate you blessing us @katyaelisehenry,” wrote one commenter. “Always keepin it fly [fire emoji].”

“You light up the place no matter where you are!” exclaimed another avid supporter.

“Started 2021 looking like a boss,” appraised a third follower. “Love you baby!”

“Mami you looking sooo good,” commented a fourth fan of Henry’s bikini-clad body.

Both photos found Henry posing against a white, stucco-textured wall, which allowed her olive-hued skin to pop on the frame. Moreover, the contrast in color added further emphasis to her curvy figure throughout the spread.

In the first snap, Henry placed a hand against her hip and waist on one side while reaching for her flowing, raven-colored hair on the other. As she did so, she pursed her plump, magenta-hued lips slightly and focused her dark eyes on the camera’s lens.

Her neck was adorned with a bejeweled charm of the number 14, which is the same number that her beau — Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro — wears on his jersey. Meanwhile, her navel was pierced.

While her facial expression was notably suggestive, it was her thick, bikini-clad assets that brought the sizzle to the presentation.

In the second shot, Henry had lowered her arms and shifted her hips and plus-sized booty sharply to her left, showing off their curves and contours to great effect. In addition, she parted her full lips to reveal her two front teeth while she gazed seductively at something off-frame.

On New Year’s Eve, Henry was full-on thirst-inducing with a post that showed her flaunting her taut abs and incredible cleavage.