‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Seahorse Revealed To Be A Spice Girl

The Masked Singer in the U.K. introduced viewers to six more contestants. The second season premiered last weekend and had the nation and panel — Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross — trying to figure out who was singing underneath the wild costumes. This week was no different.

Seahorse made their first appearance on the show on Saturday night and appeared to be disguising their voice. It was clear that they were a female vocalist that was changing their tone so they wouldn’t be figured out so easily. They sang Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” in the middle of the stage while surrounded by dancers in futuristic outfits.

At the end of their performance, Seahorse explained that they once stole toilet paper from a “total legends” house.

When it came down to the panel’s guesses, they went with a whole range of names — Jessica Ennis-Hill, Trisha Goddard, and Spice Girl Mel B.

Despite an entertaining performance, Seahorse received the least amount of votes to remain and became the second contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

According to Chronicle Live, some fans on social media thought Seahorse could be Waterloo Road actress Denise Welch because she previously admitted stealing some tissues from Prince Andrew’s house on Loose Women.

However, they were wrong as Seahorse was revealed to be singer and TV personality Mel B. The “I Want You Back” chart-topper explained that her clue was about when she took toilet rolls from Nelson Mandella’s house.

The 45-year-old tried to disguise her singing voice and distinctive accent while underneath the costume but still managed to be figured out.

Mel took part in The Masked Singer because you get to “not be yourself for a second.” She joked that the other Spice Girls will be annoyed because she didn’t tell them about her appearance on the show.

The BRIT Award winner quickly became a trending topic on Twitter after fans took to the social media platform to react to her being unmasked.

“Can’t believe Seahorse was Mel B #TheMaskedSingerUK why are they getting rid of the legends? Sophie Ellis Bexter and now Mel B?” one user tweeted.

“I was surprised that Mel B was the seahorse I didn’t expect that at all #MaskedSingerUK,” another person shared in a tweet.

“I AM SO SHOCKED THAT SEAHORSE IS MEL B WHAT #MaskedSingerUK,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“Mel B was seahorse. She did well at disgusing herself,I would not have said it was Mel B at all. That’s 2 chart topping singers two weeks in a row sent home now. This year is tougher than last for sure. #MaskedSingerUK,” a fourth user tweeted.