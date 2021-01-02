Nina Serebrova Flaunts Voluptuous Chest & Hourglass Shape In Semi-Sheer Dress

Brunette model Nina Serebrova knows how to make a dress look good. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a sexy, semi-sheer number that accentuated her voluptuous chest and hourglass shape.

Nina’s outfit had a low-cut neckline that left most of her chest exposed. The number was made from a sheer black fabric with a nude layer underneath, giving it an elegant but sensual vibe. It was full-length, and it also had off-the-shoulder short sleeves. Ruched seams on the sides and down the middle back highlighted her feminine curves.

The popular influencer styled her hair straight, and she sported a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

Nina accessorized with large, dangle earrings and layered necklaces with pendants.

She also carried a small handbag with a gold chain shoulder strap.

The update consisted of three snapshots that captured Nina outside on a sidewalk. She posed in front of a white building with large columns in the front.

The camera caught Nina from a side angle in the first picture. She held one hand up to one side of her head while she gave the camera a sultry look. With an arched back, she showcased her slim waistline as well as the curve of her hips.

Nina showed off her backside in the second frame, which caught her with one hand on a column while she looked over her shoulder with a pouty look. The stance put her hourglass shape as well as the outline of her booty on display.

In the last photo, the model faced the camera. She held her hands up to her forehead with a dramatic expression on her face. With one leg slightly forward, she flaunted her ample chest as well as her trim midsection.

In the caption, she tagged Catwalk Connection as the makers of the dress. She also asked her followers which snap they preferred.

It seemed that some of her admirers had a hard time picking just one favorite.

“Of course I choose all three pictures Nina You are the best and you look damn gorgeous in every picture,” one Instagram user commented.

“Stunning in all the pics babe,” wrote a second fan, adding several smiley face emoji.

“You’re so fine in black,” added a third follower with bomb emoji.

“Wow Nina you are looking absolutely gorgeous in that stunning black dress,” a fourth comment red.

Last month, Nina delighted her fans with another elegant look that included a top with a plunging neckline and a form-fitting skirt.