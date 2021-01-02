Amanda Cerny Shows Some Sideboob In Bejeweled Chain Mail Top And Tugs On Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Amanda's fans loved her racy ensemble.

YouTube vlogger Amanda Cerny dared to bare a lot of skin in a dazzling look for one of her first Instagram posts of 2021.

Amanda, 29, has posed in the pages of Playboy magazine, and she put her modeling skills to good use while rocking a risqué ensemble that didn’t leave much to the imagination. In the pic that she shared, she wore a chain mail top that was crafted out of silver metal and studded with sparkling crystals allover.

Metallic strings formed the neck and back of the piece. Its net-like front panel was draped over Amanda’s ample bust, and it had a plummeting neckline that exposed her glowing décolletage. She stood with her left breast angled toward the camera, which offered a peek at her pale sideboob.

The bottom of the scanty top curved downward, with its lowest point hitting well above her navel. She teamed the statement-making number with a pair of bikini bottoms that were equally eye-catching. The front of the garment was covered with glittering green sequins, and its waist fell daringly low on the model’s lean torso. Long beige strings tipped with gold accents formed the sides. They were tied in bows at the widest points of Amanda’s curvy hips.

She accessorized with a pair of long silver dangle earrings. Each elegant piece of jewelry featured a small hoop attached to two thin silver chains and two larger hoops. Amanda’s brunette hair was pulled up in a neat topknot, and her long bangs were curled. Her fingernails were painted with bright red polish.

She stood in front of an open closet door. Two coats hung on a wall hook beside her, and clothing was scattered on the floor behind her. She appeared to be gazing at herself in a mirror over a counter. She parted her lips in a sensual manner while reaching down to tug on the sides of her bottoms. Her slender thighs were spread apart.

Amanda’s followers responded to her visual tease by liking her post more than 715,000 times over the course of just one hour. They also inundated the comments section with their effusive praise.

“Ooh Amanda you look so fine today! Giggity Giggity goo! Heh heh Alright!” wrote one fan.

“We love a Fine & Funny Queen,” another admirer declared.

“You are impressive like Cleopatra,” opined a third Instagrammer.

“Gorgeous Queen of the Universe, you’re the real wonder woman,” read a fourth message.

Amanda ended 2020 on a racy note by rocking another revealing look for one of her Instagram posts. She looked sultry and stunning in emerald green lingerie, a black garter belt, and thigh-high stockings.