Holly Sonders Projects Sheer Sensuality In Ribbed Bodysuit

Model and longtime television personality Holly Sonders has upped the activity level on her provocative Instagram profile as of late. On Saturday, the 33-year-old continued to provide the sizzle to her timeline with a sexy snap in which she projected sheer sensuality while posing in a ribbed bodysuit.

The skintight garment excelled at accentuating her athletic figure and alluring assets. Meanwhile, its plunging neckline allowed for a sizable showing of her cleavage, much to the delight of Sonders’ 500,000-plus followers on the platform.

Sonders credited Las Vegas-based digital artist/photographer Steven Bagley for capturing her likeness in the accompanying caption. His mastery of model and boudoir shoots was apparent in his latest collaboration with her.

She also wrote about her preference for a dark hair/light eyes combination, while asking her fans whether they gravitated toward blondes or brunettes. If the myriad of replies in the comments section were any indication, they were firmly on-board with her lengthy, dark locks, not to mention the way in which her formfitting duds emphasized her sensuous physique.

“I’m gravitating towards you babe [heart eye emoji],” wrote one smitten supporter.

“Brunettes in one-piece outfits are always my favorites. [fire emoji],” added a second Sonders devotee.

“It’s a rare beauty for sure!” opined a third follower.

“And you wear it very well!!”

“Love you as you are,” commented a fourth admirer.

“Your hair color doesn’t matter hottie.”

Although Sonders’ striking visage and bodacious body were captured by Bagley in a medium shot, the background was left to blur as his lens focused solely on its sultry subject. In turn, the Fox Sports and Golf Channel alum posed with a confidence that was sure to draw eyes.

Sonders was snapped standing upright with her arms folded, her thighs parted and her hips and posterior shifted to one side, which emphasized her shape. She had also tilted her head to her right, which caused her wildly flowing mane to blanket her body on the same side.

The Marysville, Ohio, product was wearing a long-sleeved bodysuit with a plummeting neckline that was hewn from ribbed, white fabric. The garment clung tightly to her slender yet shapely frame as she stared into the camera with her piercing eyes and parted lips.

In little more than an hour after going live, Sonders’ post was cruising toward that 5,000-like mark.

One day earlier, she had already raised the temperature of her timeline with a video update that put her fabulous physique on full display. In the alluring reel, she rocked leggings that were practically see-through and a tiny chain mail top that hung pleasingly off of her ample bosom.