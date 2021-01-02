‘The Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Jacqueline MacInnes Woods Flaunts Voluptuous Pregnant Curves In Bra & Panties

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood smoldered in her most recent Instagram update where she showed off her baby bump. The Bold and the Beautiful actress flaunted her expectant curves in a lingerie set. The pic sparked an immediate frenzy among her fans who raced to engage with her on the social media platform.

The 33-year-old looked smoking hot in a black bra that showed off her full and voluptuous chest. The spaghetti straps hugged her shoulders, while the deeply scooped neckline allowed her to flaunt her décolletage. Jacqueline showcased her sideboobs in the lingerie that fit her like a glove.

On her lower half, the Canadian-born actress sported the matching bottoms. The lacy panties were a snug fit and revealed Jacqueline’s voluptuous thighs and booty.

Jacqueline’s pregnant belly took center stage in the photo, and she displayed it proudly. When the mother-to-be initially made the pregnancy announcement on October 16, she was 23 weeks pregnant. So, the brunette bombshell would be approximately 34 weeks at the moment and due in February.

The actress styled her hair in a side part. She let her deep brown locks cascade down her back and shoulders in a mass of loosely spiraled curls.

Jacqueline’s maternity shot was captured indoors. Soft light filtered in from a paned door behind her, casting an ethereal glow about her. The light airy space created a refined backdrop for the photoshoot.

The star sat on the edge of a white marble-like surface. She gripped the edge of the bath and leaned back, slightly arching her back. Jacqueline thrust out her chest and turned her face toward the camera. Her gaze locked with the lens as she slightly parted her lips for a provocative, sexy image.

Jacqueline’s horde of fans loved the offering and showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. The image garnered over 53,000 likes and 1,128 comments from her adoring fans.

“Portrait of a stunning mother-to-be! Nothing more special! Blessings to you and your baby in waiting,” one admirer gushed.

Another wanted to know Jacqueline’s beauty secrets.

“You always look stunning. How do you keep a great figure? Wish I knew your secret. Just a stunning lady,” they wrote.

A Bold and the Beautiful viewer referenced Jacqueline’s character, Steffy Forrester, after complimenting and congratulating her.

“You look AMAZING! Just so happy for you and love the storyline,” they raved. On the soap opera, Steffy has just discovered that she’s pregnant.

A final Instagram user congratulated Jacqueline and her husband on the new baby.

“Congrats to you and Elan on your new addition,” they wished the couple well and added a slew of heart emoji.