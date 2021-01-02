Hilde Osland Rocks Red Lace Lingerie While Posing In Bed

Hilde Osland went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic. The stunning model flaunted her killer curves as she got cozy in her home.

In the sexy shot, Hilde looked like a million bucks as she flaunted her growing baby bump while rocking a red lace lingerie set in bed. The skimpy bra featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The low-cut neckline also put her ample cleavage on full display.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her curvy hips as they fit firmly around her waist and accentuated her toned thighs in the process. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger and a pair of dangling earrings. She completed the style with a dainty chain around her neck.

Hilde sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white linens. She had her thighs apart and her back arched as she rested one hand next to her. The other hand came up so that she could run her fingers through her hair. Her head was tilted while she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, white walls and a large window could be seen. Some green foliage was visible through the glass, and sunlight streamed in to illuminate Hilde’s glowing skin. In the caption, she wished her followers a happy and safe new year.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side, and the locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Hilde’s 3.7 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 51,000 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 700 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look so pretty,” one follower wrote.

“Omg u look good as pregnant. Ur beautiful,” another declared.

“Likewise….. take care your precious bump!” a third user stated.

“Looking gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. Pregnant or not, she never seems to disappoint her followers while rocking racy ensembles in front of the lens.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she opted for a blue lace lingerie set that clung to her flawless physique. To date, that post has raked in more than 171,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.