Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Daring White Gown As She Dances The Night Away

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado surprised her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a series of sizzling images and videos that showcased her New Year’s Eve plans. The pictures and clips were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

Cindy kicked things off with a smoking-hot selfie, and she rocked a full-length white gown with some revealing cut-out details. The garment was from the designer Natalie Rolt, whose Instagram page Cindy made sure to tag in the picture. The piece had two thick white straps that wrapped around her neck, crossing over her chest before stretching across her ample assets. A massive cut-out over her torso left a large portion of her toned stomach on display, as well as a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Ruched detailing over the lower body drew attention to her shapely hips, and though the hem of the gown grazed her ankle, it also had a scandalously high slit that left nearly her entire leg exposed on one side. The bronzed hue of her skin popped against the crisp white dress, and the ensemble fit her like a glove. She finished off with a few luxurious accessories, including a fur or faux-fur wrap draped over her shoulder, several delicate bracelets, and some strappy bedazzled stiletto heels. Her long locks were styled in voluminous curls with a side part and a bit of a retro vibe.

Many of the images were captured at Chica, a restaurant in Miami, whose Instagram page Cindy included in the caption. She included a shot that highlighted some of the decor in the space, and a close-up look at the cut-out on her dress in the fourth slide.

She shook her booty in the glamorous gown for one of the clips, and the camera panned to others in the crowd, showing Cindy was getting her groove on near the DJ booth. The alternate angles showcased another detail of her outfit, that it was nearly backless, leaving plenty of her skin exposed.

She finished off the massive update with a dimly-lit video in which she and some close friends finished off the evening at her home. Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 57,000 likes as well as 718 comments in 13 hours.

“Timeless beauty, elegance, and class,” one fan wrote simply.

“Looking even more beautiful than usual!” another follower commented.

“I see you found something incredible to wear,” a third fan chimed in, loving her glamorous look.

“Stunning,” another added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another massive series of snaps. For that particular update, also captured in Florida, she wore a skimpy blue two-piece swimsuit crafted from a fabric with a bit of sparkle. She flaunted her incredible physique in the barely-there bikini, and had her fans rushing to hit the like button.