Laura Amy Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Matching Sports Bra & Shorts

Laura Amy flaunted her shapely assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 891,000 followers on Friday, January 1. The hot social media influencer wore a skintight fitness set in the update.

The two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging shorts. The top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit on her voluptuous bust that made her cleavage look more noticeable. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut tummy. The brand’s logo was printed across the front side of the bra.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, almost obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her upper thighs. The color of her ensemble complemented her bronze tan. She was also wearing a plaid longsleeve shirt that was unbuttoned and hanging on her arms.

Dressed in her sexy sportswear, Laura was snapped in a place that looked like a parking area. She stood near the wall, which had a bright color and a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

In the photo, she posed by angling her body sideways with her right knee bent. The posture helped emphasize her curvy hips and round booty. The babe left her arms hanging on the sides as she looked straight into the camera.

Laura accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head. She was also carrying a sling bag with a pink strap. For the occasion, she had her long nails painted with brown polish. The influencer tied her hair into a bun and left a few tendrils of hair down, which framed her face.

In the caption, Laura shared that her set came from a brand called Ryderwear and tagged the retailer in the post. She also added a hashtag and tagged the company’s other page, Ryderwear Women, in the picture.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her avid online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with gushing messages and compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 5,200 times and left more than 150 comments on the tantalizing post.

“It’s the sneaky Balenciaga bag for me. Your bod is on-point!” one of her fans commented, adding a mix of emoji in the comment.

“Perfectly sculpted physique. Absolutely stunning! You literally look good in anything,” gushed another admirer.

“I am so obsessed with you. You are so pretty!!” added a third follower.