Madison Woolley Goes Full Smokeshow In A Tiny Black Bikini At The Beach

Madison Woolley returned to her Instagram account today to tantalize her 585,000 followers with another look at her incredibly toned figure. In the post, The model and entrepreneur looked like a total smokeshow at the beach in a black bikini that perfectly suited her fit physique.

In the first snapshot, Madison was seen enjoying the warm sunshine, dressed in her sexy two-piece swimsuit. She was snapped from the thighs up, giving a good look at her hourglass figure. The low-angle shot showed the babe posing in the middle of the frame with her thighs parted. She raised her left hand while her right arm stayed on her side as she looked down at the lens.

The second picture featured the bombshell in a similar stance. This time, her hand touched her forehead, which also shaded some parts of her face. The view behind her was beautiful, featuring the turquoise blue water coming up to shore, fine white sand, and the bright blue sky. Despite the scenic view, many viewers were mesmerized by Madison’s beauty.

Madison flaunted her curves in a sexy bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that were padded and hugged her buxom curves. It also had a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage. The thin straps that provided support went over her shoulders. Notably, the cups had extra long strings and were crisscrossed over her midriff and tied around her back.

She wore a pair of scanty bottoms, boasting a low-cut waistline that gave more attention to her toned midsection. The thin straps were tied on the sides of her hips, highlighting her flat tummy and abs. The high-cut design also left plenty of skin exposed.

Madison sported a pair of twisted hoop earrings and a bangle with her beach attire. She parted her blond locks in the center and tucked some sections behind her ears. The strands were mostly straight, with some waves at the ends.

Madison wrote two words in the caption of the post, indicating that she was on holiday. According to the geotag, she spent the day at Noosa, a resort area located in Queensland.

Like many of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 6,300 likes and over 50 comments in just a few hours of being live on Instagram. Countless online supporters dropped compliments and praise, mainly about her body. Some admirers dropped emoji to get their point across.

“You look wonderful in these pics. You’re so beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“You look amazing. I also just wanted to say that I love your podcast. I just started listening to it and heard three episodes straight away,” wrote another follower.