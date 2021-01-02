Ashley Alexiss Showcases Ample Cleavage In An Itty-Bitty Yellow Polka Dot Bikini: ‘First Rule Of 2021’

Sports Illustrated star Ashley Alexiss started off the year with a bang in her most recent upload. The buxom model looked sensational in a two-piece swimsuit that hugged her banging body in all the right places. The pic caused a stir among her 2.1 million Instagram followers and has already garnered more than 23,000 likes.

The bikini maven updated her social media feed in the final hours of New Year’s Day. She also posted the first rule of the year, saying that nobody should talk about 2020. Her fans seemed to resonate with the message as they flocked to engage with her on the platform.

The photo was captured outdoors in a magnificent tropical setting. Behind the model, a stilt house with a thatched roof stood high above the ocean that rippled underneath. Large clouds covered the sky which was beginning to show signs of a coming sunset, with its peach-toned hues.

Ashley posed in a yellow polka dot bikini that hugged her voluminous assets. The fabric stretched over her bust, while its plunging neckline highlighted her ample cleavage. The top was in a halter neck-style and tied behind her neck with black double-straps for a modern twist on a golden oldie.

The itty-bitty bottoms were snug and hugged her lower-half as she flaunted her voluptuous hips and thick thighs. The black straps tied at her hips, emphasizing her tiny waist and hourglass frame.

Ashley swept her hair to the side. She let her blond locks tumble down her shoulder and back in loose waves. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a sparkly belly ring that drew attention to her midsection.

The influencer showed off her modeling prowess with a sexy pose where she angled her hips. She put her arms in the air and joined her hands together, creating a frame for her face. Ashley then turned her head to the side and smoldered at the camera,

Ashley’s fans appreciated the update and flooded her with glowing compliments in the comments section.

One person came up with a rule of their own.

“Second rule of 2021, there is no 2020,” they teased.

Another referenced her bikini and could barely contain their excitement.

“Ok, sis… Just bought this… Been looking for a yellow costume for years. Can’t wait,” they raved.

A third Instagrammer thought that Ashley had superpowers.

“Ashley… You’re like a magician – whenever I see you, everyone else disappears, girl,” they wrote.

“Your husband is very lucky. But I am sure he knows that,” an admirer said. Ashley married Travis Yohe in 2019.

The busty blond recently sported a black mesh top for a selfie.