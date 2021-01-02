Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Shocks Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 4 tease that Adam has serious pain and anguish when he learns that Chelsea suffers serious complications from her collapse. It doesn’t seem like she will get better soon. Meanwhile, Phyllis and Nick explore the possibility of getting married sometime soon, which may end up scaring one or both of them.

The new year isn’t off to a good start for Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. While he was off spying on Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wedding, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) suffered a brain aneurysm. She collapsed at home alone while Adam was out, and although she called 911 herself, she didn’t get help in time.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and the doctors at the hospital tried to do surgery on Chelsea’s brain in time, but it was too late. She suffers a stroke. Adam gets the terrible news on Monday, and he is wracked with guilt that he wasn’t there when she needed him. If Chelsea had gotten help earlier, it might have prevented the serious complications that the stroke brings with it.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Now Chelsea faces an uphill battle and an infection risk, which could leave her unable to function normally. It could even cost Chelsea her life if she gets an infection or anything else goes wrong. Adam can’t handle the fact that there’s very little he can do to help the mother of his child.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discuss the possibility of the third time being the charm for them. Could marriage be in their immediate future? The couple is riding high on their newfound ability to work through difficulties after many years of one of the other of them choosing to cut and run when the going gets tough. It seems that watching Sharon and Rey say “I do” on New Year’s Eve also inspires them to explore the possibility of making things more official between them.

Although Nick seemed pleased enough to see Sharon marry a guy like Rey, it doesn’t look like he’s quite ready to exchange vows with Phyllis. After all, things between the two of them are as good as they’ve ever been, and changing something might upset the balance. Luckily for Nick, it sounds like Phyllis is on the same page. She’s not too interested in taking yet another trip down the aisle with Summer’s (Hunter King) dad. For now, they will enjoy the love that they share without putting a ring on it.